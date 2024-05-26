Suspect seriously injured with knife during struggle with Morrison Co. deputy

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after a man was injured with a knife during a struggle with a Morrison County Deputy Saturday night.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, a Morrison County Deputy made a traffic stop on a car south of Pierz, Minn., on Highway 25, around 10:30 p.m.

The driver was pulled over for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence, law enforcement said.

After a series of field sobriety tests, the deputy told the suspect he was under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. A struggle then occurred, authorities said.

During the struggle, the suspect was seriously injured with a knife, and was airlifted to a hospital, according to law enforcement.

The BCA is investigating the use of force incident, authorities said. Video of the incident has also been turned over to the BCA for the investigation.