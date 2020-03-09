Suspect in Cloquet double murder found, arrested in wooded area

Authorities have located and arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman and her young son who were found dead on the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet, Minnesota Saturday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, a concerned citizen notified law enforcement of fears over the well-being of a woman and her child, according to the Cloquet Police Department. Officers checked the home in question, but were unable to contact or see anyone inside.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at the home on the Fond du Lac Reservation. While searching, officers found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son inside the house. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies on the victims on Monday.

At 8:43 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement officers, with the help of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and a Carlton County Sheriff’s Office K9, located the suspect, a 33-year-old Cloquet man, in a wooded area off Mission Road in Perch Lake Township on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Thompson was treated for temperature-related issues at a nearby hospital. He was later released and booked into the Carlton County Jail on two counts of second-degree homicide. He has not been formally charged.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the murders is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department.