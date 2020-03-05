Suspect dies after complaining of shortness of breath during arrest in Moorhead, Minnesota

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a person died while law enforcement officers were taking them into custody Tuesday in Moorhead, Minnesota.

According to the BCA, shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the High Plains Fugitive Task Force were taking a suspect in for outstanding felony warrants. During the arrest, the suspect complained of shortness of breath, so officer summoned paramedics to the scene.

As the paramedics were arriving, the suspect lost consciousness. An ambulance took the suspect to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, but they died late Tuesday night.

The person who died as not been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

The BCA said there are no body camera images of the incident. Investigators are working to determine whether responding squad car dash cameras captured any portion of the incident.

The BCA is interviewing those involved in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.