Suspect arrested in St. Paul's first homicide of 2020

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota arrested a suspect Friday morning in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar on New Year’s Day.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Carl Anthony Dobbs Jr., 31, of Canton was shot and killed outside Johnny Baby’s bar on the 900 block of University Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police arrested a 30-year-old St. Paul man in connection with the murder. He is currently in the Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.

This was the first murder in St. Paul in 2020. St. Paul had 30 murders in 2019.