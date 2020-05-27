Surveillance video shows moments leading up to George Floyd's arrest

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moments before 46-year-old George Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officers.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant, Dragon Wok, captured the initial moments of Floyd's encounter with officers Monday evening.

The video shows two vehicles parked outside as two officers approach one of the cars and ask everyone to step out. Two people exit from the passenger side, while Floyd is taken out by another officer on the driver's side.

Floyd is brought to the sidewalk where an officer sits him down.

A short time later, Floyd is seen on bystander video being held down by officers, with one officer's knee pressed into his neck. Floyd died at Hennepin Healthcare Monday night.