Surveillance video captures broad daylight shooting in Brooklyn Center

A surveillance camera in Brooklyn Center captured dramatic images of a group of suspects firing guns in front of the building on Saturday, according to police.

Brooklyn Center Police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired in front of the Brooklyn Center Liquor Store at Shingle Creek Crossing at 1:37 p.m., police said.

Officers examined shell casings in front of the store and video footage to determine that three suspects—pictured in the image below—had fired at least 13 rounds before leaving in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

The car did not have plates, and no victims have come forward, police said.

Hennepin County Crime Lab responded to the scene to collect evidence.