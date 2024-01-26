‘Surreal moment’: 101-year-old veteran cries tears of joy when he meets his great-great-granddaughter

A 101-year-old military veteran broke down in tears of joy when he met his great-great-granddaughter for the first time, a new video shows.

The emotional footage, captured by his great-grandson Hunter Fowler, shows the moment when World War II veteran Dewey Muirhead is introduced to his great-great-granddaughter, Millie.

"When we told the family about the pregnancy, we were all really excited, but most excited for Dewey to meet her," Hunter told FOX Television Stations. "We hoped and prayed that he would be able to meet her. I truly believe that’s why he is still with us today."

In the video, Dewey is blindfolded in a rocking chair as Millie’s mother holds the newborn in a chair next to him. After removing his blindfold, the 101-year-old leans over and kisses Millie. She was born on Dec. 11, 2023.

"Sweetie, what in the world are you doing?," Dewey says before kissing Millie’s head, adding, "My goodness. Oh, isn’t she pretty?"

Dewey, who was born on July 29, 1922, told FOX that it was "wonderful" when he finally got to meet her.

"Goodness, I couldn’t believe it," he said, adding, "She is a wonderful baby."

Hunter said it was and still is a "surreal moment" every time Dewey gets to be with his great-great-granddaughter.

"She’s got a long life," Dewey continued. "That’s my little great-great granddaughter. Not very many can say that."

Hunter added: "Dewey in our eyes is a true American hero and has made so many sacrifices not only for his family but his country as well," he continued. "We are so appreciative of what Dewey did for our great nation."

After asking Dewey if he had any plans for his 102nd birthday, he replied, laughing, "I’m not gonna get married. I decided I’m gonna wait on that."

