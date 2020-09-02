Surly Beer Hall closing indefinitely Nov. 2

Surly Brewing Company announced that the Minneapolis Beer Hall will be closing indefinitely on November 2.

According to Surly, staff made the decision to close the beer hall due to coronavirus-related challenges, writing, "as we complied fully with the safety measures, it became clear that beer halls are by definition gathering places and gathering places and pandemics don’t mix."

"Since the start of the pandemic, Beer Hall revenues are down 82% compared with the same period last year. If the Beer Hall remained open, Surly would lose at least another three quarters of a million dollars this winter."

Earlier this week, Beer Hall hospitality staff informed the brewery of their intent to unionize, citing safety concerns amid the pandemic.

In response, Surly wrote that "we respect their decision to turn to an outside organization for representation and will continue the dialogue. That does not change the fact that our plans to close the Beer Hall were put in place weeks ago with the announcement planned for this week."

"As we close the doors of the Beer Hall, we’re still moving forward. We’ll adapt, change, pivot, and change again. Please support your local bars and restaurants as they face the tough times ahead."