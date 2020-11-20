Surge in Minnesota COVID-19 cases causing delay in contact tracing

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is leading to delays in timely contact tracing, according to Winona County officials.

In a release from Winona County Emergency Management, officials say the issue is happening statewide. On Friday, the state reported 6,812 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 additional deaths. This week the state broke records in single-day case counts and single-day deaths.

A contact tracer calls people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and asks questions about their exposure and close contacts. The contact tracer then calls those people, letting them know about possible COVID-19 exposure. Since some calls to those have tested positive were going unanswered, the Minnesota Department of Health launched a texting platform to text people in advance, so they can expect the call.

Due to the delay, Winona County officials are urging people who have tested positive not to wait for a phone call, but to take action in the following ways: