Superior (Wis.) hotel fire causes $1M in damage, rapid response saves lives

A late-night fire at the Superior and Sage Hotel Monday caused significant damage, but nobody was seriously hurt after residents were quickly evacuated.

Superior and Sage Hotel fire

What we know:

The Superior Fire Department responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. Monday at the Superior and Sage Hotel. Occupants were evacuating as crews arrived, and firefighters assisted seven people in evacuating from the building. The fire quickly spread to the roof and attic, leading to a partial collapse.

Firefighters from both Superior and Duluth worked to extinguish the blaze, which authorities say was put out by 4:06 a.m.

Hotel fire caused $1 million in damage

By the numbers:

Damage from the fire is estimated at $1 million. A total of 16 Superior firefighters and three Duluth firefighters were on the scene. The Superior Fire Department received assistance from the Superior Police Department, Duluth Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, UWS Police and Superior Water Light and Power.

One hotel occupant sought medical attention, but no firefighters were injured.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. The Source: Information from the Superior Fire Department.