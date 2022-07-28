Summer activities in Minnesota: 4 must-visit Twin Cities favorites

article

With the summer months quickly slipping away, we checked in with some of your favorite folks at FOX 9 for their summer activity recommendations.

Lake Harriet in Minneapolis

Alix Kendall loves this picturesque park that offers a variety of summer activities, including concerts, biking, canoeing, and more.

Explore the area by renting a water vehicle or bike through Wheel Fun Rentals.

Grab a snack after your activities at the lake at Bread and Pickle. The restaurant became the first Minneapolis Park concession to compost and recycle. They serve locally farmed products and strive to provide sustainably grown ingredients in a zero-waste environment. Bread and Pickle also offers picnic catering for a more laid-back lunch at the lake.

The Lake Harriet Band Shell is the signature venue for the Minneapolis Music and Movies in the Park concert series every summer. This year events in the series run until September 5 and include movies and music of various genres.

Cold Front Ice Cream in St. Paul

Kelly O’Connell recommends this local creamery that partners with other local and regional businesses to bring an old-fashioned ice cream shop to the Twin Cities. Cold Front serves locally roasted Bootstrap coffee, ice cream, and handcrafted sodas seven days a week.

The store serves scoops of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, a family-owned business making premium ice cream out of Madison, WI.

They also offer curbside pick-up at their location on Hamline Ave South in St Paul. Cold Front also travels with their mobile ice cream cart to events throughout the Twin Cities.

Target Field in Minneapolis

Kendall Mark has a long history of attending games at Target Field. Since its opening in 2010, Target Field has been the home ballpark of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins play their final home game of the regular season on Sept. 29.

Grab a pre-game snack or beverage at one of the many recommendations from Stephanie March, food and dining editor for Mpls. St. Paul Magazine.

Trax at the Filmore serves up incredible burgers and adult milkshakes. Graze Food Hall provides a variety of options for large groups. AxeBridge Wine Co. is an excellent destination for local wine, focusing on sparkling varietals. First Draft offers a self-pour taproom experience with rotating food selections.

If baseball is not your cup of tea, you can attend concerts at the open-air venue, including a Cole Swindell show this August. Private and public field tours are also offered throughout the summer and fall.

CHS Field in St. Paul

Amy Hockert enjoys CHS Field and St. Paul Saints games. CHS Field is the smallest Triple-A ballpark in the Minors and was opened in May 2015. The Saints play through Sept. 28 this year. Other events at the field this summer include a vintage market, a cat video festival, and more.

Grab brunch before a Saints game at The Buttered Tin, a staple for scratch-made eats and delectable sweets. The menu features ingredients from local favorites, including Hope Creamery, Fisher Farms, Midwest Salad Company, B&W Coffee, and Ferndale Turkey.

Pop into Metronome Brewery for a beer that gives back. The brewery opened in early 2022 and contributes proceeds to music education groups in the Twin Cities metro area.

Look for more local activities on the FOX 9 Instagram.