Subway unveils ‘world’s first’ footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day

The iconic five-dollar footlong is getting an upgrade — and it’s in cookie form.

Subway announced its debut of the "world’s first" footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day on Dec. 4.

The decadent treat will feature a whopping one-foot cookie, featuring four limited-edition flavors:

The Subway Cookie Club: This footlong cookie stacks cookies on cookies with a double chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting. It’s then topped with chocolate chips, white chocolate macadamia nuts, raspberry cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate and raspberry sauce. The MexiCali: This treat is inspired by the south-of-the-border flavor of the menu’s #7 item. The MexiCali starts with a vanilla sugar cookie base smothered in dulce de leche, and then is topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips. The Monster: Like Subway's The Monster #3, this cookie has a double chocolate cookie base with a heaping spread of peanut butter. It's then sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, before it is finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauce. The Great Pickle: The most unique cookie on the menu showcases the signature flavor of its star ingredient. This sweet and savory cookie layers both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base. It’s then topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and Subway's brand-new dill pickles.

The footlong cookie will only be available at Cookieway — the brand’s pop-up restaurant located in Miami, Florida. Cookieway will be open to guests from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1575 SW 8th Street.

Subway also announced six and twelve-pack cookie bundles that will be available at Subway restaurants across the country.

"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," said Paul Fabre, the company's senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. "We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."

A Subway restaurant location in Miami, Florida. (Credit: Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

Footlong cookies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in exchange for a donation to the Subway Cares Foundation — a non-profit organization that provides grants to organizations around the world that align with its mission to provide youth greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance for university and vocational education, and growth and leadership opportunities.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.