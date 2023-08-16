Strong winds could lead to uncommon MSP runway use

article

Ahead of some pocket storms throughout the metro region that could create strong winds from the south/southwest in addition to rain, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) will switch to what it calls "uncommon runway use," according to an announcement Wednesday morning.

When wind speeds exceed 10 miles per hour, Air Traffic Controllers assign runways that provide the greatest amount of headwind for aircraft takeoffs and landings, resulting in parallel runways being used most frequently at MSP.

But on Wednesday, aircraft could be directed to use different runways due to it being the best for the anticipated conditions of winds in the 15 to 25 miles per hour range, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Runway use at MSP is expected to change with wind conditions throughout the day.