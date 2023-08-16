Minnesota weather: Pocket strong storms develop Wednesday

A warmer start Wednesday morning will lead to a warmer, more humid and windy afternoon as temperatures pop close to 90 degrees with plenty of filtered sunshine.

Pocket storms will develop in our eastern zones Wednesday evening and early Wednesday night, running a level 2 risk for severe weather. The key timing for storms in the Twin Cities metro is about 7-10 p.m., with skies clearing by about midnight Wednesday night.

Then it's a wild ride of temperatures headed into the weekend. Things cool off on Thursday, as temperatures fall into the 70s thanks to a northwestern flow that will also bring smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Things heat up again for the weekend. Friday will feature hazy sunshine and a high in the mid-80s. Humid 90s are in the forecast for the weekend, which will make it feel more like 100.

Here's your seven-day forecast: