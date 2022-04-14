Video: Planes land in windy conditions at MSP Airport

Windy weather forced Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to close some runways on Thursday.

Wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour were recorded on Thursday at the airport. During the morning, with winds blowing out of the southwest, the airport closed all by one runway, forcing some delays.

Throughout the day, there were 50 delays and four cancellations at MSP, with an average arrival delay of one hour, according to Flight Aware.

As of 3:20 p.m., with the wind direction shifting, the airport said all runways were back open, but flights were still coming. "However, runway 22 is still the primary runway being used due to the wind conditions," an airport spokesperson wrote in a tweet.