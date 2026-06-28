Storms delay Twin Cities pride events, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sunday

The Brief Storms delayed several Twin Cities pride events and the start of KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday. The Twin Cities Pride Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m., and play at Hazeltine will start at 10:54 a.m. Sunday. The rain is expected to clear out later Sunday morning, but pop-up showers could redevelop in the afternoon.



Storms moving through the Twin Cities metro Sunday morning delayed the start of several events, including the Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run and the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Weather delays KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The backstory:

The LPGA announced Sunday morning that play at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska was delayed because of the heavy rain and storms in the area.

In a post on X, the LPGA said starting times were delayed approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes due to the weather, and the final round will begin at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday.

Hazeltine National Golf Club is hosting the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship from June 25-28, marking the latest major championship to be held in Minnesota.

Twin Cities pride 5k, parade delayed

Dig deeper:

Organizers told FOX 9 they have delayed the Rainbow Run 5K from its scheduled 9 a.m. start to 10:10 a.m. The Kids Dash will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Runners and volunteers huddle under tents as the Pride 5k approaches 1 hour delay. (FOX 9)

In an earlier Facebook post, Twin Cities Pride said the Pride Festival, Pride Parade and Rainbow Run would take place rain or shine.

"We've been closely monitoring the forecast, and we want everyone to know that the Twin Cities Pride Festival, Parade, and Rainbow Run 5K will take place rain or shine," organizers wrote.

The organization said safety remains its top priority, and they will continue to monitor conditions.

Sunday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Sunday starts with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving across parts of Minnesota, with the strongest activity expected near the Iowa border during the morning. The rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine, though another round of spotty showers can't be ruled out during the afternoon.

Humidity climbs throughout the day, making it feel much more muggy by afternoon. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph, will make for a breezy finish to the weekend. Temperatures climb into the 80s, with the Twin Cities metro area topping out at around 82 degrees.

Showers will be done by early Sunday night, but warm and humid conditions linger as overnight lows only fall into the 70s.