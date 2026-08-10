Burglary suspect hit by unoccupied Minnetonka PD squad car near George Floyd Square

The Brief Police say a burglary suspect in a foot chase with authorities near George Floyd Square was hit by an unoccupied Minnetonka Police Department squad car Monday morning. The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. near the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South. The suspect was hit by the squad car after being taken into custody. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota BCA.



Police say a suspect involved in a foot pursuit with authorities near George Floyd Square Monday morning was hit by an unoccupied Minnetonka Police Department squad car.

The incident is now being investigated by Hennepin County officials, and the Minnesota BCA.

Investigation at George Floyd Square

What we know:

The Minnetonka Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a foot pursuit of a burglary suspect at about 9:20 a.m. near the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South. The officer was working in Minneapolis as part of the Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force.

Police say after the suspect was successfully detained, the Minnetonka officer's vehicle was unoccupied and it struck the suspect, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. HCMC paramedics responded, and the suspect was transported to Regions Hospital.

Crime scene tape was up in an empty lot next to the Chicago Avenue Fine Arts Center, the building next to the former Cup Foods.

Minnetonka police say in accordance with their policies and to avoid a conflict of interest, a requested external investigation has been initiated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

This investigation is open and active, and there are no further details.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 is working to learn more about what happened, and what led up to the pursuit between the officer and suspect.