2 adults, 1 child dead in incident at in-home daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota

The Brief Police say there is an active scene at an in-home daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota. Police have blocked off Tyler Street between 2nd Street and Lake Street as an investigation is underway.



Two people and one child were found dead in an incident at an in-home daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota Wednesday morning.

Deadly incident at Hopkins in-home daycare

What we know:

Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said officers responded to a report of a domestic incident shortly after 9 a.m. at Brown Bear Daycare on the 200 block of Tyler Avenue North. A man, woman and child were found dead in the home. All three victims are believed to be family members, Johnson said.

There were six other children present in the daycare at the time of the incident. Johnson said no other children were injured. Officers were able to get the children out and reunite them with their families.

Johnson said police believe this was an isolated incident and the perpetrator is among the deceased. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Local perspective:

Police have blocked off Tyler Street between 2nd Street and Lake Street as the investigation is underway.

There is now a crime scene investigation vehicle at the scene. There were also multiple police agencies and an ambulance at the scene.

Reports of an incident at an in-home daycare in Hopkins, Minnesota.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details on the nature of the deaths and if the victims were shot or stabbed. It's also not clear what led to the violence.

Police say they anticipate holding another briefing Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.