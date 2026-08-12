Bloomington crash: Driver dies after minivan rolls over, strikes bridge on Highway 100

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The Brief A Honda Odyssey crashed and caught fire on southbound Highway 100 in Bloomington early Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed one person died in the crash, but further details about the driver were not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.



A driver was killed after a fiery rollover crash on southbound Highway 100 in Bloomington, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

Deadly crash on Highway 100

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Highway 100 near Interstate 494, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey was heading south and lost control of the minivan, resulting in the vehicle rolling over and striking the bridge, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Traffic cameras captured the aftermath of the crash, showing the minivan severely damaged and engulfed in flames. The southbound lanes of Highway 100 were closed for several hours during the morning commute while crews investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

The State Patrol confirmed one person died in the collision. Further details about the driver were not immediately available.

The State Patrol did not say what led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.