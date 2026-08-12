Minnesota Forge is state's first pro women's volleyball team, set to debut in 2027

The Brief Minnesota’s new professional women’s volleyball team is now officially named Minnesota Forge. The team will play its first season at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul starting January 2027. Season-ticket deposits and more information are available at MinnesotaForge.com.



Minnesota’s newest professional sports team has a name and a vision for the future of women’s volleyball.

Minnesota Forge launches new identity for women’s pro volleyball

What we know:

Minnesota Forge, formerly known as MLV Minnesota, was introduced as the state’s Major League Volleyball franchise on Wednesdsay, Aug. 12. The team’s new name and visual identity are designed to reflect Minnesota’s strength, ambition and community spirit.

"Today, MLV Minnesota becomes Minnesota Forge, a team that people across this state can call their own," said Craig Leipold, the Forge majority owner and owner of the Minnesota Wild. "Great teams are built through commitment, belief, and a shared sense of purpose. Minnesota Forge reflects that spirit and our vision to create an elite professional franchise that will inspire fans, support women athletes, and become a lasting part of Minnesota’s sports."

The Forge’s logo colors are inspired by the state’s natural landscapes, including pine forests, prairies, the Northern Lights and winter snowfall. The palette features deep and light greens, Northern Lights purple, Lady Slipper pink, Night Sky and Snowfall. The team’s identity is meant to feel authentic to Minnesota, while expressing the confidence and ambition of a professional team.

"The name reflects resilience, craftsmanship, and the strength that comes from community. We wanted an identity that feels authentic to this state while expressing the confidence and ambition of a professional team creating new opportunities for elite athletes, inspiring the next generation and advancing women’s sports," said Michelle Haines, president of Minnesota Forge.

Minnesota Forge will play home matches at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, with its inaugural season beginning in January 2027.

Minnesota’s volleyball tradition and future growth

Local perspective:

Minnesota has a long history of supporting women’s volleyball, with more than 17,000 athletes competing across about 450 high school programs. The sport is backed by youth clubs, colleges, coaches, families and a strong fan base.

"Minnesota has one of the country’s strongest and most passionate volleyball communities, and that foundation makes it an exciting market for the continued growth of women’s professional sports," said Jaime Weston, commissioner of Major League Volleyball. "Minnesota Forge brings the highest level of professional volleyball to a state with a deep connection to the sport. As MLV expands to 12 teams in 2027, this franchise will be an important part of shaping the next era of professional volleyball."

The team is one of five expansion franchises joining or returning to Major League Volleyball in 2027, bringing the league to 12 teams. The ownership group includes Minnesota Sports & Entertainment as majority owner, with minority investors Tim Connelly, Matt Mithun, Cara Mulder, Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen.