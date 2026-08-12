One found dead in Otter Tail County house explosion, fire

The Brief The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house explosion and fire that left one person dead. The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence northwest of Parkers Prairie. What led up to the house explosion is under investigation.



Authorities say one person is dead after a house explosion and fire in Otter Tail County Tuesday morning.

Otter Tail County house explosion

What we know:

Authorities responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a report of a house explosion northwest of Parkers Prairie, which is northwest of Little Falls. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they observed a house engulfed in flames.

Initially, one person was unaccounted for. Authorities later found the person dead inside the home.

Authorities say the scene is active and the incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office asks that people refrain from traveling to the location.

What we don't know:

What led up to the house explosion and fire is not known.