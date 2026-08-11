Plymouth dog attack: German Shepherd kills another dog, still on the loose

The Brief Plymouth police say a German Shepherd killed another dog on Monday. The dog, described as black and brown and possibly injured, has not been found. Police urge residents to avoid the animal and call 911 if seen.



Plymouth police are warning residents after a dog attacked and killed another dog in a neighborhood, and the aggressive animal is still on the loose.

Police search for aggressive dog after fatal attack

What we know:

According to the Plymouth Police Department, the attack happened near the 11000 block of 37th Avenue North on Monday. Officers say no people were hurt, but the dog that attacked fled before police arrived and has not been found.

The dog is described as a black and brown German Shepherd, with black fur on top and brown underneath. Witnesses told police the dog was limping and may have a broken leg. Officers searched the area extensively but were unable to locate the animal. Police say there have been no reports of the dog acting aggressively toward people.

Police are asking residents to be alert for a German Shepherd matching this description. If you see the dog, do not approach it and call 911 right away.

How to report sightings or information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the dog's location or its owner is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at (763) 509-5160.

Residents are reminded to keep pets indoors or supervised outside until the situation is resolved.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the dog's owner or confirmed if the animal poses a risk to people. It is also unclear how the dog escaped or where it might be now.