Minneapolis scooter takeover: Lime working to ban anyone who rode on I-35W

The Brief Lime says it is reviewing the scooter takeover in Minneapolis over the weekend. Lime says it will ban any rider who rode onto I-35W and will issue warnings to all other participants in the takeover. Hundreds of scooters and bikes roamed through downtown and southeast Minneapolis – going briefly onto I-35W – during the takeover on Saturday night.



Lime officials say they are working to identify and ban scooter riders who went onto I-35W Saturday evening as part of a scooter takeover as they review the incident with Minneapolis officials.

Lime responds to Minneapolis scooter takeover

Local perspective:

In a statement to FOX 9 on Monday, Lime Senior Regional Lead of Government Relations Kelly Harrop said the company was reviewing the incident with city officials.

Harrop says riding with friends "is fine and encouraged as long as you follow the rules of the road and don’t put yourself or anyone else in danger."

With Saturday's incident, Harrop says it's clear some participants broke the company's rules.

What they're saying:

In her statement, Harrop says Lime is working to identify riders who went onto I-35W on Saturday and will ban those riders.

They will also issue a warning to other riders who took part in the takeover.

Harrop goes on to say in her statement: "We are working with city officials to review the incident and identify those who were involved. In line with our terms of service, Lime will ban anyone who rode on a highway, which is unacceptable in any context especially in large groups, and warn all other participants that any additional behavior like this will result in bans. We are grateful to the tens of thousands of Minneapolis residents who ride Lime safely and responsibly on a regular basis and we want to remind those involved with these takeovers that behavior like this negatively impacts everyone who relies on shared vehicles to get around."

Troopers want Lime to work on geofencing plan

The backstory:

On Saturday, authorities said hundreds of Lime scooters and bikes rode through downtown Minneapolis.

A participant said the takeover was a spur-of-the-moment idea that was organized on TikTok. Some participants did end up riding onto I-35W briefly, blocking traffic.

The other side:

In a statement on Sunday, Minnesota State Patrol called on scooter companies to work with Minneapolis officials to develop a geofencing plan to prevent scooters from going on highways.

Troopers said other cities have similar restrictions in place. As noted above, Lime said they were reviewing the incident with the city. They did not say if a geofencing plan was in the works for highways.

Big picture view:

In all, troopers and Minneapolis police said no arrests or enforcement actions were taken as a result of the scooter takeover. Minneapolis police did say they monitored the scooter group as it moved through downtown and southeast Minneapolis. Officers did say the group was reckless at times and disruptive to traffic.