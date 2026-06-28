Minnesota weather: Rain and storms Sunday morning, extreme heat warning Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Morning showers and storms give way to a warm, windy, and humid Sunday before extreme heat arrives Monday.
Sunday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Sunday starts with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving across parts of Minnesota, with the strongest activity expected near the Iowa border during the morning. The rest of the day features a mix of clouds and sunshine, though another round of spotty showers can't be ruled out during the afternoon.
Humidity climbs throughout the day, making it feel much more muggy by afternoon. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph, will make for a breezy finish to the weekend. Temperatures climb into the 80s, with the Twin Cities metro area topping out at around 82 degrees.
Showers will be done by early Sunday night, but warm and humid conditions linger as overnight lows only fall into the 70s.
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
Extreme heat warning Monday:
The extreme heat arrives Monday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s.
An extreme heat warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday for parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Heat index values could approach 110 degrees.
What's next:
The hot and humid pattern continues through much of the week, with highs at or above 90 degrees and overnight lows staying in the 70s.
Daily storm chances remain in the forecast, mainly during the evening and overnight hours.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.