Stone Arch festival organizers, DNR preach safety during weekend heat

Thousands of people will be flocking to the Stone Arch Bridge Festival in Minneapolis this weekend, and organizers say they've taken steps to help visitors beat the heat.

Every summer, the festival turns the Minneapolis riverfront into one of the hottest spots in town. But this year the temperature at the arts and music festival is expected to exceed the level of excitement.

"We've had hot days for sure. I try to forget those negative experiences. but the hot days are rough," festival director Sara Collins told FOX 9.

With another heat wave expected this weekend and early next week festival organizers say they tripled their order of water for the event. They're also adding misting fans to both ends of the festival, and encouraging visitors to take their time and take advantage of the shade to keep cool.

"Go slow. stop and talk to the artists along the way," Collins said.

Organizers say they expect a bigger crowd on Saturday than on Sunday when the forecast is predicting upper 90's.

"We told all of our vendors if they need to take an extended break and close up their tent, or not come back on Sunday because they have a health condition – we are totally supportive of that," she said.

Thousands of people will be flocking to the Stone Arch art festival in Minneapolis this weekend, and organizers say they're taken steps to help visitors beat the heat.

The hot weather is also expected to make the weekend a busy one on Minnesota’s lakes and rivers – a shared resource that comes with a shared responsibility.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you are heading out on a boat or to the beach, wear a life jacket, don't drink and operate a boat, and only swim in designated swimming areas regardless of whether or not a lifeguard is on duty.

"Make sure you are leading by example, putting safety first – that is going to ensure you and your family have a great day on the water," said Lisa Dugan, MN DNR recreation safety outreach coordinator.

The DNR says more people have been using the lakes and rivers over the last couple of years, but that has also lead to more deadly boat accidents and drownings.