Stone Arch Bridge closing in April for repairs

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 20, 2024 8:55am CDT
Minneapolis
The Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis is closing in April for repairs. The entire project is expected to take two years, and during that time, people will not be able to cross the bridge, but can still walk on it.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Repairs to the Stone Arch Bridge are starting in April, which will prevent pedestrians and bikers in Minneapolis from being able to cross. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced part of the Stone Arch Bridge will close on Monday, April 15. Crews will close the St. Anthony Main side, or the northeast side of the bridge, to start repairing all stone and mortar work. 

Once that's complete, crews will close the downtown side of the 140-year-old bridge and re-open the St. Anthony Main side. People can still go to the middle of the bridge but will need to turn around once they get there. 

The Third Avenue Bridge will be the detour for both pedestrians and bikers for this project.

The entire project is expected to take two years.