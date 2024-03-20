Stone Arch Bridge closing in April for repairs

Repairs to the Stone Arch Bridge are starting in April, which will prevent pedestrians and bikers in Minneapolis from being able to cross.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced part of the Stone Arch Bridge will close on Monday, April 15. Crews will close the St. Anthony Main side, or the northeast side of the bridge, to start repairing all stone and mortar work.

Once that's complete, crews will close the downtown side of the 140-year-old bridge and re-open the St. Anthony Main side. People can still go to the middle of the bridge but will need to turn around once they get there.

The Third Avenue Bridge will be the detour for both pedestrians and bikers for this project.

The entire project is expected to take two years.