Stolen vehicle fleeing police crashes on St. Paul exit ramp, killing passenger

A stolen vehicle fleeing police crashed on a Highway 61 exit ramp in St. Paul Tuesday night, killing a passenger.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol said the 2013 Kia Optima, which had been reported stolen, was attempting to exit Hwy. 61 onto Bailey Road and crashed at the top of the ramp.

The State Patrol described the road conditions as wet at the time of the crash.

Brenda Schaaf, 54, of Robbinsdale died in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the stolen Kia Optima, a 31-year-old Columbia Heights man, and another passenger, a 35-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.