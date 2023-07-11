Stolen SUV belonging to man with ALS recovered in St. Paul

A day after FOX 9 detailed the plight of a man living with ALS who had his SUV and wheelchair stolen, the stolen vehicle has now been recovered.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 9 that Kyle Schultz's Chevy Tahoe was spotted by someone who saw FOX 9's story on Monday. it was recovered by deputies near Winnipeg and Rice Street in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately for Schultz, his wheelchair that was inside the SUV was gone along with all four tires. A ramp and a vest for his service dog were also stolen.

Schultz SUV was loaded up Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 9)

It was towed away around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The good news: Schultz also got some help on Tuesday with finding a new chair. Local nonprofit the O'Neill Foundation saw Schultz's story and wanted to help. The foundation donated a new wheelchair to Schultz which will be arriving on Friday.