'Stitches the Cat' joins MSP Airport's Animal Ambassador crew

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has added a new member to its crew.

Stitches the Cat is joining the airport's cast of Animal Ambassadors -- four-legged friends who visit the airport to make flyers more comfortable.

Stitches, an 11-year-old mixed-breed Tabico cat, is the first feline to join the 96 Animal Ambassador teams at MSP.

Prior to coming to MSP, Stitches was a frequent nursing home visitor and would also greet music students who'd visit her owner's home.

Stitches' owner Christopher says they plan to make weekly visits to MSP. The airport says they can be found in the Terminal 1 mall's north rotunda or at the Concourse C entrance.