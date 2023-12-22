Stillwater's Lumberjack offers ax-throwing, cocktails and bites

article

Stillwater is known for its lumberjacks. From the local favorite Lumberjack Days festival to murals of loggers on side streets, the history of logging in the small town is undeniable. The Lumberjack, a bar on 2nd Street, lets visitors try their hand with axes.

Sara Jesperson opened the Lumberjack in 2019 with the hope of creating a more interactive bar experience. Since opening, the bar now includes a back patio in the Union Art Alley during the summer, another brainchild of Jesperson. The once overlooked alley was transformed last summer with five new street artworks, live art displays and live acoustic music.

While the bar features a myriad of games, the highlight is the ax-throwing. Experienced coaches ensure that anyone can throw an ax. Coaches demonstrate three techniques, including an underhand throw that younger participants often use. Jesperson acknowledges that her staff "are the superstars that make the place magical."

Along with their multiple activities, the Lumberjack offers themed snacks and cocktails. Grab a thermos full of a signature vodka cocktail or snacks from a lumberjack lunchbox full of local bites. The lunchbox features 15 oz of locally made Eichtens cheese and 2 lbs. of bison summer sausage, Kempston Farms pepper jelly, crackers, and trail mix.

Ax throwing is $25 per person for 1 hour and $15 per person for half-hour slots. For groups of 10 or more, the price per person is reduced to $20. The Lumberjack is open Wednesday through Sunday.