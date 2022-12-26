Stillwater community comes out for vigil to honor young man found dead

In blistering cold temperatures on Monday night, dozens of people joined family members of George Musser, the man found dead after a search Sunday in Stillwater, for a vigil to honor the young man's life.

Musser was found dead on Christmas Day. His body was discovered by police about two miles from the spot he was last saw in Stillwater at Brian's Bar.

Monday night, about 24 hours after he was found, a large crowd gathered at Stillwater's historic lift bridge to remember George.

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser. (Still Water Police Department)

"How can we be more like George, you know, hug the people that you love, tell them that you love them every time you can," explained George's aunt Anne Weber. "Just don't let that go by. Because you just don't know when's the last time you are going to see somebody."

Police have not yet released the circumstances of George's death.