Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis site of another fire

For the second time in fewer than 30 days, Minneapolis Fire Crews responded to a fire at the John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Regional Park.

Fire officials say they responded to the latest fire around 3:29 a.m. on Tuesday to find smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews laid lines and quickly extinguished the fire on the rear porch.

The fire did not extend beyond the porch and no one was in the building at the time.

Both this fire and the one from Aug. 30 remain under investigation.

In the Aug. 30 fire, the Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire that damaged the historic home and museum started around 4:53 a.m., burning through the rear wall on the first and second floors on the backside of the house.

The John H. Steven Home was built in 1849 next to St. Anthony Falls. It was moved to its current location in Minnehaha Park in 1896.