Historic John H Stevens home in Minneapolis damaged in fire

Minneapolis Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged the historic John H. Stevens House early Tuesday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire that damaged the historic home and museum started around 4:53 a.m., burning through the rear wall on the first and second floors on the backside of the house.

The John H. Steven Home was built in 1849 next to St. Anthony Falls. It was moved to its current location in Minnehaha Park in 1896.