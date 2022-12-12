Expand / Collapse search
Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Stearns County
FOX 9

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center took a driving complaint about a possible intoxicated driver who was reportedly weaving and driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township.

When Stearns County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on County Road 4, the driver left the roadway and drove through several yards in west St. Cloud, according to authorities. 

The pursuit was terminated at that point. Shortly after, a deputy was waved down by construction workers in the area, who said a man had just stolen his truck.

Sartell police officers saw the newly stolen suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop, when the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and 10th Street North in the City of St. Cloud, according to authorities.

Both drivers received unknown injuries from the crash and were transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

The scene is still an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.