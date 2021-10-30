Motorcyclist seriously injured after rear-ending trooper in Brooklyn Center

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he rear-ended a Minnesota State Trooper late Friday night in Brooklyn Center.

According to state patrol, at about 11 p.m., a trooper was responded to a call when he was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The trooper was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.