Motorcyclist seriously injured after rear-ending trooper in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he rear-ended a Minnesota State Trooper late Friday night in Brooklyn Center.
According to state patrol, at about 11 p.m., a trooper was responded to a call when he was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
The trooper was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
Advertisement