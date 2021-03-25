State Patrol: Sharp increase in speed-related deaths on Minnesota roads

An "unprecedented" amount of excessive speeding on Minnesota roads is drawing concern from the Minnesota State Patrol as the agency reports speed-related deaths are happening at a faster rate than last year.

So far in 2021, there have been 31 speed-related deaths in Minnesota, while last year at this time there were just 14, according to State Patrol.

One of the most recent speeding deaths in Minnesota involved a 22-year-old man who was driving near 90 mph in the rain on Highway 27 in Todd County.

Troopers have cited 201 drivers this year for driving 100 mph or more compared to 113 drivers at the same time last year.

Overall, there have been 73 deaths on Minnesota roads this year compared to 60 this time last year, according to preliminary numbers from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

State Patrol is doing extra enforcement on the roads.