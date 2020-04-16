State Patrol seeking SUV that ran over, killed Oakdale woman in Maplewood hit-and-run crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Maplewood earlier this month.

According to the State Patrol, the April 2 crash occurred near Hwy. 120 between 10th and 15th streets around 9:15 p.m.

A 67-year-old Oakdale woman died in the crash.

Troopers are looking for a dark-colored Honda Pilot between model years 2006 and 2015. The vehicle is also unlikely to have any damage as it appears it ran over the victim, not hit her.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Eric Zastrow at 651-539-1149.