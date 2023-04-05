State Patrol: Officer struck in squad car, several crashes reported Tuesday

With wintry weather conditions still clinging to the central and northern regions of the state, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes on Tuesday, while also having one of its troopers hit in the process.

According to the State Patrol, a trooper was struck while parked in his squad car while assisting at another crash on I-94 eastbound, just west of Rothsay on Tuesday.

The trooper is being treated for non-life threat injuries, and there were no injuries to the driver.

According to the State Patrol, troopers responded to a total 27 crashes Tuesday, with two injuries that were non-life-threatening, and 18 other vehicles that had either spun out or ran off the road that required assistance.

"Please slow down & move over for people/vehicles along the side of the road," the State Patrol said on Twitter.