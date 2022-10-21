Person killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

The Minnesota State Patrol say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 West in Minneapolis early Friday.

The State Patrol says a 21-year-old was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound on I-35W with a 39-year-old woman passenger when they went off the road and rolled the SUV near the Johnson Street exit.

The vehicle came to a rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street.

The state patrol has not yet released the identity of the person who was killed.