Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, North Beltrami County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, Hubbard County, West Polk County, Pennington County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, North Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, West Marshall County, Kittson County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, Norman County

Minnesota doctors urge action on gun safety and Medicaid

By
Published  February 16, 2026 5:16pm CST
Politics
FOX 9
Doctors’ concerns this political session

Doctors’ concerns this political session

As Minnesota lawmakers head back to the Capitol, doctors are eager to discuss key health-related priorities such as gun safety, vaccinations and healthcare. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard outlines their concerns on the eve of the opening night of the legislative session.

The Brief

    • Minnesota doctors are pushing for changes in gun safety, vaccinations, and healthcare policies.
    • The Minnesota Medical Association is concerned about Medicaid cuts impacting insurance coverage.
    • Lawmakers will face pressure from doctors as they return to the Capitol.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As Minnesota lawmakers head back to the Capitol, doctors are eager to discuss key health-related priorities.

Minnesota Medical Association's focus

What we know:

The Minnesota Medical Association, representing about 10,000 doctors, has outlined five main priorities for this legislative session. These include stricter gun safety laws, increasing vaccination rates, and protecting healthcare amid Medicaid funding cuts.

Minnesota physicians outline 5 priorities ahead of legislative session

Minnesota physicians outline 5 priorities ahead of legislative session

The Minnesota Medical Association, representing about 10,000 doctors, has outlined five main priorities for this legislative session. These include stricter gun safety laws, increasing vaccination rates, and protecting healthcare amid Medicaid funding cuts. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has more.

Dr. Lisa Mattson, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, emphasized the potential closing of hospitals, particularly rural ones, due to the expected loss of $1.4 billion in Medicaid funding over the next four years.

"That's also going to put a strain on hospitals, particularly rural hospitals, where we know 40% of our rural hospitals are already running in the red," said Mattson.

Gun safety and vaccination concerns

What they're saying:

Mattson highlighted the importance of addressing gun safety as a public health issue, noting, "We’ve been told we should stay in our own lane. When you have more kids dying from gunshot wounds than you have dying of cancer and accidents combined, that's a public health issue."

The association is also advocating for increased vaccination rates, potentially by removing the personal beliefs exemption, and ensuring that human doctors, not AI, have the final say on insurance denials.

Republican resistance

The other side:

Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, but acknowledged the importance of discussing Medicaid's impact on the state.

"We are not interested in any type of vaccine mandate. But I will also tell you the impact for the Medicaid dollars and how that affects our state will also be a part of our discussions as we go forward," said Demuth.

Doctors will begin their advocacy efforts immediately, with plans to testify on the impact of Medicaid cuts at a committee hearing on Thursday.

PoliticsHealth CareMinnesota