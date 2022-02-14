State Patrol adding patrols on I-94 in Minneapolis

The Minnesota State Patrol announced it will have increased patrols out for the next 10 day to help with speeders and people who try to flee law enforcement.

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program will run at night from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will focus largely on I-94 between downtown and I-694.

In addition to added state troopers, the MSP says it will also have a helicopter to track any driver that attempts to flee a traffic stop.

"Some drivers are speeding for no reason, while others are fleeing police after committing a crime," Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol said in a release. "These HEAT patrols will increase our presence on the freeways so we can stop speeders and catch criminals who attempt to escape. If you don’t pull over we’re going to find you with our aviation assets."

The MSP says the operation is focused on an area with public safety concerns.