Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:25 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:09 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

State of the City: Mayor Frey wants to use federal funds for crime prevention

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:01PM
Jacob Frey
FOX 9
article

Mayor Frey (Supplied)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Mayor Jacob Frey outlined how he wants the city to spend the remaining $43 million in funds the city got from the American Rescue Plan Act last year, during his State of the City on Tuesday.

Among his priorities, the mayor wants to spend $2.5 million on helping low-to-middle income residents buy homes, another $1 million to plant 200,000 new trees, and $3.5 million to support Native American organizations in late activist Clyde Bellecourt's name.

Mpls Mayor Frey State of City address focuses on safety, housing

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey offered his State of the City address Tuesday, outlining his priorities and recommended spending of remaining American Rescue Act funds.

But, a main focus of Frey's plan for the funds is to combat crime through preventative measures.

Frey plans to spend $1 million to expand the Minneapolis Police Department's fleet of mobile cameras and lighting for crime hotspots. Frey's office says the cameras will be able to be viewed in real time, giving aid to police responding to and investigating crimes in the city.

Frey also wants to use $1 million to "accelerate" streetlight repairs in Minneapolis and to covert 150 lights long West Broadway and Lake Street to LED lighting. The city also plans to install 50 new lights around schools for "students who are increasingly walking and biking to school."