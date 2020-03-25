State Fire Marshal investigating vehicle fires in Rice County as arson

Law enforcement and the State Fire Marshal are investigating two cases of arson in Rice County, Minnesota.

Both fires occurred in the middle of the night in Bridgewater Township, west of Dundas, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. One was reported on Monday at 12:51 a.m. and the other on Tuesday at 1:50 a.m.

Both cases involved vehicles being set on fire. The vehicles were parked next to out buildings close to occupied houses. In both cases, the vehicles and out buildings were a total loss. No one has been injured.

Anyone with information regarding either case is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391.