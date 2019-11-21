State finds physician had business dealings with patients, calls it inappropriate

The state's Board of Medical Practice has found a Park Rapids, Minnesota physician, Vern Erickson, had business dealings with several of his patients, calling the conduct inappropriate.

The Board also found, in one case, Erickson provided care to his patient while he had legal authority over her financial and health matters.

Two years ago, the Fox 9 Investigators documented Erickson was power of attorney over an elderly patient named Betty Roberts, who has since died.

Erickson told Fox 9 he did not want any property or money from Roberts.

The Fox 9 Investigators also found Erickson bought property from at least six other patients.

The State ordered Erickson to take course work on professional boundaries.

The work must be completed in six months.