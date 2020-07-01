Stabbing of two juveniles at Ramsey, Minnesota park under investigation

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to stabbing two juveniles in a park in Ramsey, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday night, the Ramsey Police Department received reports of a stabbing at a park. In a call at 9:54 p.m., officers learned there were two males at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with stab injuries. Minutes later, authorities received a call from a 19-year-old's parents, saying he told them he stabbed two minors.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the stabbing.

The 19-year-old man was released from custody pending further investigation. The Anoka County Attorney's Office will make a charging decision.

The case remains under investigation.