Stabbing in St. Paul leaves woman dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a woman died after being stabbed on St. Paul's eastside Tuesday evening.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a report of a stabbing on the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Medics transported the woman to Regions Hospital where she later died.
Witnesses at the scene were holding a male suspect. Police say they took the suspect into custody.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or suspect nor have revealed an exact cause of death.