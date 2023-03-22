Stabbing in St. Paul leaves woman dead

Police say a woman died after being stabbed on St. Paul's eastside Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a report of a stabbing on the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Medics transported the woman to Regions Hospital where she later died.

Witnesses at the scene were holding a male suspect. Police say they took the suspect into custody.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or suspect nor have revealed an exact cause of death.