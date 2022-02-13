St. Thomas student hits blindfolded, halfcourt shot, wins hat

A St. Thomas student hit a once-in-a-lifetime shot but only took home a hat as his reward in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The shot came on Saturday during the University of St. Thomas' game versus North Dakota State during a break in the second quarter. After another fan put in a layup to win her hat, the other student strapped on a blindfold and sunk a shot from the halfcourt.

The lackluster prize drew some scrutiny online from fans and, among others, KFAN radio host and "Enough Said" co-host Justin Gaard, who was sent a photo of the prize.

Along with the hat, It also appears the student took home a gift card as well.