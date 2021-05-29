St. Paul woman in custody after fatal hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis

Police say they have made an arrest Sunday after a man was killed Friday night in a crash on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue on a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road. Farther down the road, a damaged vehicle was stopped and abandoned.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victim was struck by a silver Ford Taurus that was speeding. The driver and occupants fled on foot after the crash.

While no arrests were made immediately after the crash, on Sunday officers said they interviewed and then later arrested a 20-year-old St. Paul woman for the crash. She is being held in the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on a criminal vehicular homicide charge.

Advertisement

Friday, while officers were still on scene, a man in his 30s approached them, saying he had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man said he heard gunshots and then noticed he had been wounded.