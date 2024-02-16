St. Paul woman charged in fatal Valentine’s Day stabbing

article

A St. Paul woman is facing charges for the fatal stabbing of a man inside an apartment on Valentine's Day.

According to court records, St. Paul police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Western Avenue North for a reported stabbing. Upon their arrival, 48-year-old Josephine Arlanda Edwards let officers into the building, where they discovered an unresponsive 48-year-old man in an apartment entryway.

Charges say the man had two stab wounds to his back, and police described what appeared to be blood around his mouth and nose. The man was rushed to Regions Hospital and into surgery, but he died from his injuries.

While speaking with authorities, Edwards claimed she and the victim went to a Valentine’s Day party nearby, and when they got back to the apartment, the victim "just collapsed," charges read. She claimed she didn’t know who injured the victim.

At the scene, authorities found what appeared to be specks of fresh blood in the kitchen sink and two knives, one of which had a "red substance" on the tip. Officers also found blood on the wall and carpet near the front door, charges said.

Police said when questioned, she would not provide further information about the party. Edwards also said she and the victim had been in a relationship for five years, but "he has another woman," charges allege. She was arrested at the scene.

Court documents did not provide a clear motive for the attack. However, investigators found three police reports where Edwards allegedly assaulted the victim and another report of the victim allegedly assaulting Edwards. Court records say there were no convictions in the cases.

Edwards is facing one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. A Ramsey County judge set her bail at $1 million Friday afternoon.