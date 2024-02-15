St. Paul apartment stabbing leaves man dead

article

A man is dead after being stabbed at a St. Paul apartment in the city’s North End late Wednesday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Western Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not share circumstances around the stabbing or a potential motive, but said a woman who was inside the apartment was brought in for questioning. Authorities did not say whether they believe she was involved in the incident.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine his cause of death. Police will release additional information when it becomes available.

The Valentine’s Day stabbing was the second homicide of 2024 for St. Paul, authorities said.